After death on Metro-7 site, crane driver arrested for negligence

The police on Sunday arrested a crane driver in connection with the mishap at the construction site of Metro-7 on Saturday that killed his 21-year-old nephew.

Hari Om Yadav, who worked at the site, died after the outer rig of the crane fell on his head. Yadav lived with his uncle Surendra, 32, in Chakala, Andheri (East).

“Yadav’s parents live in their native place in Uttar Pradesh. Surendra used to take care of him. He had helped him get the job,” said Mahadev Nimbalkar, inspector, Vanrai police station.

The incident took place at 12.30am at the construction site of the Dahisar-Andheri Metro corridor, when Yadav was helping Surendra. He sustained severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre, but was declared dead before admission.

“We have recorded statements of other workers who were present at the spot. Surendra has been booked under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence),” said another officer.

The 16.475-km-long elevated Metro corridor, which will have 14 stations, is expected to be operational by 2019.