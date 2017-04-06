After FB suicide video case, teen drinks phenyl, slashes wrist after fight with friends

Two days after 24-year-old Bangalore resident Arjun Bharadwaj jumped to death from a Bandra 5-star hotel, Chandan Singh, 19, a polytechnic student from Thane, attempted suicide on Tuesday, after a fight with his friends.

Singh, a student of Government Technology College in Mumbra, is from Nepal. He had been staying at the college hostel in Shil Daighar, Thane.

“Singh was a disciplined young man. He had complained to the hostel authorities on Monday, saying that dinner was served late. The warden scolded the other hostel students, who lashed out at Singh. Singh was depressed after the confrontation. He left the hostel on Tuesday morning without telling anyone where he was going,” said a senior officer of the Thane commissionerate.

“He messaged one of his friends, saying his corpse would reach the hostel soon. His friends went to the Shil Daighar police station, which lodged a missing persons complaint,” he added. His friends texted him, but he did not reply, which caused them to panic.

Singh later sent his friends photographs of half-empty phenyl bottle and his wrist, which had been slashed and was bleeding. “A few passersby saw Singh at Marine Lines and rushed him to GT Hospital on Tuesday night. He is currently being treated. He drank phenyl and cut his wrist,” said an officer from the Shil Daighar police station.

“We registered a case under section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code with the Marine Lines police station. We have not arrested Singh yet as he is still undergoing treatment. We will record his statement only after he regains consciousness. He has been sedated,” said Manoj Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

