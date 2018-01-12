After Kamala Mills fire, 12 eateries in Govandi, Lower Parel and Bandra shut

Continuing with the action after the Kamala Mills fire, the civic body shut down 12 eateries in Govandi, Lower Parel, Bandra (W) in the past two days for flouting rules.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), they have taken action against 150 restaurants after inspecting at least 795 restaurants and pubs across the city.

Data from the BMC revealed the highest number of eateries was shut down in Govandi and restaurants in Malad (W) faced major demolition. Moreover, the civic body said it confiscated 319 cylinders.

Since December 30, the BMC’s building and factory, health and fire departments have been on an overdrive against pubs, bars, restaurants and hookah parlours that don’t comply with the norms. Officials said while establishments with illegal extensions and modifications face demolition, those with major illegalities shall be sealed.

Along with checking for fire safety measures, the BMC has also been taking action against illegal hookah parlours. “Earlier, we only confiscated the hookahs. Now, we have started sealing these premises. We are also suspending licenses of rule-breaking restaurants until they rectify and follow the norms,” said an official from the health department, in the know of the matter.

Assistant municipal commissioner (Bandra West) Sharad Ughade said, “Tap resto-bar was sealed on Wednesday for operating without a health licence and using the terrace illegally. We have also suspended licences of Bonobo, Global Fusion and Bar Stock Exchange for 15 days for violating fire safety norms and illegal extensions.”

However, Santosh Gupta, manager at Global Fusion, denied all charges of violating norms and said that the establishment had been inspected for fire safety. A staffer at Tap resto-bar said, “There are minor issues with the licence, but we shall be open again after a couple days.”

Despite repeated attempts, the authorities at Bonobo were unavailable for a comment.

A representative of BSE denied all charges and said that the bar would be operating as usual.

“If restaurants fail to rectify the errors in the stipulated time, they will face permanent shut down,” said another official, adding that licences of five more Bandra eateries will be suspended soon.