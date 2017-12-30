After Kamala Mills fire, eateries in Mumbai to be inspected ahead of New Year’s Eve

With an eye on fire safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will now inspect all restaurants across the city.

Late on Friday, civic chief Ajoy Mehta directed all deputy municipal commissioners and assistant municipal commissioners (ward officer) to carry out the inspections, focusing on illegal structures and fire safety violations, in the wake of the Kamala Mills fire.

Mehta has directed the officials to carry out the inspections with health and fire officials of the ward. According to civic officials, zonal deputy commissioners and ward officers are directed to form a team of officials from building and factory department to check violations and illegal alterations, along with health and fire officials. He said the officials will have to ensure the eateries are fire compliant i.e have fire escape routes/staircases and open spaces such as rooftops are encroachment-free.

Meanwhile, party workers of the Nationalist Congress Party forcefully closed all eateries at Kamala Mills compound.