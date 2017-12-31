After Kamala Mills fire, rooftop extensions of 5 Thane hotels demolished

The fire at Kamala Mills on early hours on Friday which claimed 14 lives was a wake-up call for all municipal corporations. The disaster control department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sprung up to take action against hotels and hookah parlours which have built extensions.

The illegal extensions of five hotels in the city were demolished on Saturday. Action was taken against Lerida hotel at Uthalsar, which had a rooftop hookah parlour. Illegal extensions were demolished at Vaisahli in Lokmanya Nagar, Tulsi hotel in Patlipada, Malvan Express in Tikujiniwadi and Jayesh ladies bar in Ramchandra Nagar.

Additional municipal commissioner Sunil Chavan said, “The disaster control department took action after receiving complaints. The hotels and hookah parlours had violated fire safety norms and had erected rooftop seating areas without permission. They also set up a kitchen on terraces under a makeshift roof .”

Officials said they would continue taking action against those hotels flouting norms.

“We will continue taking action against eateries which have rooftop extensions or have used trampoline or plastic sheets for extensions. The department will survey all hotels and take action,” said Chavan.

The fire department will make a list of all errant hotels. “We will conduct surprise visits at hotels too. We will suspend their licence if they have not complied with the rules,” he said.

Kothari Compound at Manpada houses many hotels, pubs and hookah parlours. Corporators have alleged that most of them are illegal. Chavan said, “We have issued notices to the establishments. We are yet to take action.”

Police issue instructions

To assure that people stay safe, police officials have issued safety instructions. Special police personnel have been deployed, party goers have been urged to be attentive and keep a close eye on the happenings around and alert the concerned person if they sense anything wrong.

“We have issued instructions to hotels and restaurants to not opt for flashy decoration, and make sure firefighting equipment is in place,” said Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police crime, Thane.

He said that they have deployed personnel to keep a check on rash driving, blocking traffic and bursting crackers on road.

“Restaurants and hotels bend rules to host New Year parties. They accommodate maximum people by using every inch of space. Police stations have been asked to check such hotels and restaurants and take immediate action,” Lokhande said.