After residents protest, Mumbai civic body agrees to transplant trees, instead of cutting

Residents of Andheri (West) objected after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a public notice to cut 16 trees along Swami Vivekananda Road for road widening.

Taking note of their objection, the BMC has promised to transplant all trees.

Residents and tree activist Zoru Bathena had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Bombay HC on December 7 after BMC did not respond to the objections.

Within seven days of receiving the notice for cutting 11 trees and transplanting five, residents sent a letter of objection to the Tree Authority, stating that trees would not hinder traffic on the widened road. “The Tree Authority sanctioned notice on November 22. The 11 trees could be shifted to the side of the developed road. The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Rules, 2009, mandate trees at 10m interval along roads, if possible,” said Bathena.

Abhay Bavishi, a resident, said, “According to the sanction, there should be a 15-day buffer period before hacking trees.”

Deputy superintendent of gardens DK Ghule said, “We have resumed cutting the trees now. We have considered the objections and all trees will be transplanted to the side of the road. There will be space for trees on the sidewalk.”