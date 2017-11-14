After Sangli case, state govt plans measures to curb custodial deaths 

Days after a 26-year-old robbery case suspect died while in police custody at Sangli, the state government has convened a meeting of home department and police officials to chalk out measures to be taken to curb such incidents in future. The government has also announced it will expedite the Sangli trial by appointing special procecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar, who visited the family members of the victim Aniket Kothale on Sunday, said on Monday the government has taken the case very seriously. The minister said the probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is on the right track and the investigating officers have been directed to probe every angle. He said the government will review the investigation after seven days.

"Kothale was accused of robbery and the loot was recovered from him. The question remains why he was then beaten up. Besides this, officers have been also directed to investigate into police sub inspector Yuvraj Kamate's links and with whom he met on the day Kothale died and his body was disposed of. Kothale's family has expressed suspicion over the involvement of two businessmen in the case. The CID will probe into those allegations, too," Kesarkar said.

He also said there was a need to sensitise police personnel and officials about their behaviour with suspects.

The government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs10 lakh to Kathole’s legal heir and also announced it will consider giving a government job to his 25-year old wife.

“Based on the directions given time to time by the Courts and circulas issued by the government, we will frame the responsibility of the security of accused on the officers at local level. At the same time the responsibility of the controlling officers will also be fixed. A comprehensive framework will be put in place after discussing it with officials from home, law and judicial departments and police force in next couple of days,” Kesarkar told HT.

Read more:

Sangli custodial death: DGP, IG meet victim’s kin; daughter asks mother if ‘they’ killed her father