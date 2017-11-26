After Shiv Sena’s attack, BJP asks Narayan Rane to not contest legislative council by-poll

After days of strong opposition by the Shiv Sena against former chief minister Narayan Rane, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested him to not contest in the December 7 legislative council by-poll, sources said. The BJP has promised to back him for the June-July by-polls next year instead.

In its bid to not upset the BJP’s ally, Shiv Sena, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has postponed his cabinet expansion plan. With this, Rane’s wait to get a cabinet berth has just got longer. Rane told Hindustan Times that he would meet Fadnavnis on Sunday and discuss both the issues.

“I have spoken to the chief minister today (Saturday) and we have decided to meet tomorrow once he returns to Mumbai. I am convinced that the delay in cabinet expansion is inevitable in the given political situation. I am not upset as even the BJP is compelled to take such steps to continue in power. I will discuss with the chief minister about the induction and council candidature,” Rane said.

According to sources, the BJP has already shortlisted six names for the legislative council seat vacated by Rane. The last date of filing nomination is November 27.

Rane quit the Congress in September and also resigned from his legislative council seat. On October 1, he formed a new political party called Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, which he later said would support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. At the time, Fadnavis hinted that Rane would get a cabinet berth. He also asked him to get elected from either of the two houses.

Rane’s arch-rival Sena has launched a scathing attack against him and threatened to withdraw its support from the state government if he is inducted as a cabinet minister.

To win the by-poll, the BJP, which has 122 MLAs, needs Shiv Sena’s support. It is short of at least seven MLAs even after garnering support from smaller parties and independents

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have 42 and 41 MLAs, while Sena has 63 MLAs. The three parties were planning to join hand if Rane’s candidature was supported by the BJP.

With the Shiv Sena attacking NCP and its chief Sharad Pawar in the last two days, the patch-up for the by-poll remains elusive.

“In such a scenario, there is no point in hurting Shiv Sena by fielding him in the council election. We have shortlisted six names on Thursday night. The CM and the state unit chief will finalise the name on Sunday,” said a BJP leader.

During his meeting with CM on Sunday, Rane is expected to demand firm assurance about his induction in the cabinet. Rane, who is reportedly upset over the delay in induction, is also expected to push for it. BJP may ask Rane to wait till January for the induction as it will also help the party to get him elected within six months in council elections to be held in June next year. Any minister is needed to be elected to any of the houses within six months of his swearing in.