After software error, University of Mumbai asks students to recheck names

After a software used by the University of Mumbai (MU) translated the surname of a student from ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’ in Devnagiri script on her degree certificate last year, the varsity is now taking more precautions while printing certificates this year.

The university has asked the graduating students and colleges to check and verify the Devnagiri spelling of their names on varsity portal (www.mu.ac.in). The students have until December 31 to suggest changes in their names.

“While we do verify the details in convocation certificates, the students have also been asked to confirm the spelling of their names as a precautionary measure,” said an official from examination department.

Last year, a few students found errors in their names printed on the degree certificates. In a peculiar case, the Devanagari script on the degree certificate issued to a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) graduate Nikita Kite from Ramnarain Ruia College at Matunga bore the literal Marathi translation of her surname, instead of the actual surname.

The university blamed the goof-up on the software it uses for converting names from English script to Marathi, as the software identifies the words which find an entry in the dictionary and translates them into Marathi.