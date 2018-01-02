After South Mumbai, pay-and-park to be tested on Andheri roads from next week

geetanjali.gurlhosur@htlive.com

After the civic body introduced paid parking spots in residential areas in South Mumbai, its new pay-and-park arrangement to regularise parking on the city’s roads will be implemented at Andheri(West) from next week. After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited bidders for paid parking on 12 congested roads in Andheri, it received response for Paliram road, opposite Andheri station. The BMC is in the process of finalising the contractor for the work.

According to officials, double-parking is common on Paliram road and residents of the area need more parking space. Upon consulting the traffic department, the K/West ward office that governs Andheri has decided to limit parking to 60 cars and 160 two-wheelers on one side of the 170-meter long road.

Some of the other 11 roads, which were reported to be gridlocked with haphazard and illegal parking, are Juhu-Versova Link road, Relief road, Bhavan’s College road, New Link road and Fun Republic Road. Assistant municipal commissioner Prashant Gaikwad told HT, “We will be testing how the system works on this road for a few days before floating tenders for other roads again.”

Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said pay-and-park will solve the issue of double lane parking, which causes traffic-blocks in many parts of the city. Although citizens are hopeful about the new parking policy, high parking charges for the new spaces may discourage some.

Ashoke Pandit, a resident of Juhu and convener at Save Open Spaces, a non-governmental organisation, said, “Parked commercial vehicles sometimes create a problem in residential areas. The BMC should also take care that roads with pay-and-park are wide enough for emergency vehicles as well as pedestrians. Citizens should be involved in marking the parking spaces.”

Officials said the work order for six months would be given to the contractor by next week. The rate of parking on one side of these roads would be fixed by the contractor and not the BMC.