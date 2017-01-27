After split with BJP ahead of BMC polls, Shiv Sena ministers get more aggressive in Maharashtra

A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called off his party’s 20-year alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the civic body, and vowed to never forge an alliance in future, the Shiv Sena ministers decided to up the pressure on the BJP on state level too.

A delegation of Shiv Sena ministers in the BJP-led Maharashtra government will meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday to voice their protest against the government’s recent order to remove all photos and idols of Gods from government offices in rural ares. A circular to this effect was issued by state’s rural development department last week.

In his speech to Sena workers on Thursday, Thackeray severely criticised this decision, calling it a ‘fatwa’ (diktat) and saying it was taken unilaterally without any discussion or consultation of Shiv Sena ministers.

“They knew that if it was discussed in the cabinet, Shiv Sena ministers would have strongly opposed it,” Thackeray said, calling it a false show of secularism and questioning the transparency in the state government’s functioning.

The Sena chief said if the government is so secular it should first bring about a uniform civil code.

The Sena has decided to contest upcoming polls to all ten municipal corporations, including Mumbai, and zilla parishads alone.

Saying the party rotted over 25 years due to an alliance with the BJP, Thackeray said henceforth they will never go with a bowl for an alliance and that this marks the beginning of the Sena’s new path.

While the Sena chief did not comment on the repercussions on the coalition government in the state, the party’s move is likely to impact the functioning of the state government too, as there are likely to be more disagreements between the two parties in the coalition.

Read more: No place for Gods in Maharashtra’s rural govt offices

Five hard-hitting statements from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s speech against BJP on Jan 26

Shiv Sena to fight civic polls alone: BJP says there’ll be ‘change’ in Maharashtra

Mumbai civic polls: Shiv Sena calls BJP ‘wild bull’, rules out future tie-up with BJP