After Yogi Adityanath’s farm-loan waiver in UP, Opposition mounts pressure on Fadnavis govt for a similar decision in Maharashtra

After Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to waive farmers’ loans in the state, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party-led Opposition parties have upped the ante over its demand for a Rs30,000 crore farm-loan waiver in Maharashtra.

The six Opposition parties that had taken out a sangharsh yatra, demanding a farm-loan waiver, through 16 districts of Maharashtra, got into a huddle on Wednesday to decide how to intensify their agitation with the state legislature set to resume proceedings today after a short break. The joint agitation, which has now got a boost with Adityanath’s announcement could further lead to the six parties coming together to form a Bihar-like coalition headed by Congress-NCP to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in 2019.

“It is the beginning. We held the sangharsh yatra together. Now, we are discussing how to take our agitation forward. We will take one step at a time,” state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare told HT on Wednesday.

The yatra concluded at Panvel near Mumbai on Tuesday. Following the UP government’s decision on the same day, Opposition parties have now become aggressive over their demand for farm-loan waiver which they have been raising for over a month.

The protest and the move to continue with the joint agitations is being seen as an indication of the efforts to build a Bihar-type broad opposition coalition to counter the BJP undertaken by the Congress and the NCP. The other opposition parties that are part of the agitation are the Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S) and Republican Party of India (Kawade faction).

State congress chief Ashok Chavan and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar have already stressed the need for the Opposition parties to come together against the BJP.

The Congress-NCP are rattled by the BJP’s performance in the recent local body polls, where it did well in both urban as well as rural areas. The two parties are also irked by BJP’s plans to poach their influential leaders and legislators to fortify its position in the run-up to the 2019 Assembly elections.

The two main Opposition parties have already come closer. “It is more or less clear that the Congress and the NCP will come together for the next assembly elections because we don’t have an option if we want to win power in the state. We lost power in 2014 mainly because we contested seperately. Further, if we get like-minded parties with us, we can avoid further split in anti-BJP votes,”said a senior Congress leader.

In Bihar, prominent parties came together to build a broad opposition coalition which proved a winning combination against the BJP. A similar experiment can be done in Maharashtra, he added.

This is not the first time the Congress and other parties are coming together. In the 1998 parliamentary polls, Sharad Pawar had worked out a Congress-JD-SP-RPI coalition, which had won 38 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. Then Pawar was in Congress. Since 1999, both Congress and NCP have been taking smaller parties including various factions of Dalit-oriented Republican Party of India along to avoid the split in votes against BJP and Shiv Sena. Significantly, the Sena is likely to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections on its own though it is part of the BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre.

Read

Congress, NCP up ante against BJP govt over farm loans in Maharashtra