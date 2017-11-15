Navi Mumbai bank robbery: Customers blame bank for poor security, say they will move court

Distraught after losing their savings and gold jewellery in a heist at Sanpada branch of Bank of Baroda, victims plan to move court against the bank.

Thirty lockers were broken into over the weekend and 28 of them looted of cash and valuables worth Rs2.85 crore using a tunnel built two shops and an ATM away. All transactions and other banks activities were closed on Tuesday, as the police were busy with investigation.

Prakash Hankhanvilkar, 52, a resident of Sanpada, said: “The culprits tried to break into my locker, but they could not as it was on the upper side. My locker is partially damaged. The bank hardly pays attention to security systems. They had 225 lockers, but no armed security officials outside it. There should be a metal plate under the floor of the locker room, so that no one can enter from underground.”

“The bank has cheated us. After we discuss the matter, we will move civil court and consumer court,” he said.

RK Tiwari, 43, who lost valuables worth Rs6 lakh, said: “We waited outside the bank on Monday and Tuesday, but the managers refused to speak to us. They should be held responsible for negligence. Legal action should be taken against them.”

The bank officials refused to speak to the media.

Some broke down as they got in after waiting in long queues. “Fifty tolas of gold has been stolen from my locker. All my dreams are shattered,” said DM Galante, 68, a resident of Juinagar.

Some were miffed that the bank officials didn’t inform them about the status of their lockers. “I kept gold jewellery worth Rs12 lakh in my locker. I learnt about the incident from my neighbours, not the bank,” said BM Sheller, 63, a resident of Sanpada.

The police are taking statements of all people, including those whose lockers were not looted. Those whose lockers were untouched are now withdrawing their valuables.

Rupali Gupta, 45, another customer, said: “There were no CCTV cameras outside the bank. There used to be one old security guard at the main entrance. It seems the bank kept a guard just for the sake of it. We have seen the consequences today.”