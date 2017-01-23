Ahead of Mumbai civic polls, former Congress MLA Krishna Hegde joins BJP

In a major jolt to the Congress, its former MLA Krishna Hegde joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Hegde blamed Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam for ignoring loyalists, which led to his exit.

“Those who worked against the party in the Assembly elections are being favoured, while loyalists are sidelined. If the party does not want my services, it is better that I quit,” said Hegde.

He was elected to the Assembly in 2009. He was defeated by BJP MLA Parag Alavni in the 2014 Assembly elections.

He is the son-in-law of former Mumbai mayor the late Ramesh Prabhu, who was disqualified from elections for seeking votes in the name of religion.

The Mumbai Congress is facing factionalism ahead of the civic polls. Senior leader Gurudas Kamat has withdrawn from the candidate selection committee.

Read more: Can underdog Congress get its act together?