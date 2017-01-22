Ahead of Republic Day, Maharashtra ATS requests citizens to stay alert

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has issued an alert ahead of Republic Day as security agencies are taking no chances in the wake of recent threats from the Islamic State (IS).

Officials from the ATS department claimed that following the recent Pathankot attack, any terrorism outfit could attack crowded places in the city, due to which the officials are requesting people to stay alert.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the ATS officials requested the people to inform the nearest stationed police official whenever they notice any suspicious object. The officials also said that there is an increase in the chances of attacks by suicide bombers, so they have been requesting the citizens to stay alert and notify them whenever they notice any suspicious movement by any individual.

Officials have also raised concerns over several security-related rumours doing rounds and have again requested the citizens to neither believe in nor spread rumours that would create communal tension and disturb the peace of the country.

“We have been keeping a constant eye on suspicious movements of individuals and in case of any major incident, we request the people to stay calm and cooperate with the police in their investigation,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.