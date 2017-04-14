Ahmednagar police start probe in Charkop murder case

The Ahmednagar police started a probe into the murder of a retired banker Prakash Wankhede and have taken custody of the three accused including Wankhede’s wife Asha, her sister Vandana Thorve and the latter’s boyfriend Nilesh Supale.

Asha had approached the Charkop police in 2016 claiming that her husband had gone missing. It was only after a year’s investigation that the police found that Asha had allegedly killed her husband with her aides.

Also, the police confirmed on Thursday that Thorve had killed her husband Ashok in November 2012 and dumped his body in Beed district. The report had first appeared in Hindustan Times on April 11. The Ambora police in Beed had found a body in 2012 which has now been identified as Ashok’s.

A police source said that during interrogation Thorve revealed that she and her boyfriend had gotten Ashok drunk on the intervening night of November 11 and 12, and after he passed out, they killed him. The police also recorded statements of Ashok’s family; none of them claim to have seen him in the past five years.

“We are recreating the crime scene to chalk down the exact sequence of events. We are trying to figure out exactly how they carried out the murder and then dumped the body,” said inspector Hanumantrao Gade of Parner police station.

The murder came to light after Charkop police cracked the Prakash’s murder case.

The police have also found that it was in Thorve’s rented apartment where the trio fed ‘kheer’ laced with sedatives to Prakash and then killed him by hitting him on the head with an iron rod.

They dumped the body at a secluded spot 40 kilometres. The police also suspect that the accused did a recce of the spot before disposing the body.

