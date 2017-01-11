AIU arrests passenger with gold worth Rs30 lakh at Mumbai

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai customs arrested a passenger carrying gold biscuits worth Rs29.68 lakh in his wallet and in LED lights.

“During the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, AIU intercepted a passenger holding an Indian passport who had arrived from Riyad and was supposed to go to Mangalore,” said a high-ranking officer.

On suspicion, authorities resorted to a personal search and examination of his baggage, which resulted in the recovery of 10 gold bars weighing 1,160 grams valued at Rs29.68 lakh. “Six gold bars were recovered from the wallet kept in his pocket. Four gold bars were recovered from an LED emergency light, stuck neatly to the battery of the light. The LED light was kept in his checked-in-bag. All gold bars were neatly wrapped with black coloured adhesive tape. A case was booked and the passenger was arrested,” said the officer.

Read

26-year-old held with 42 gold bars worth ₹1.29 crore at Mumbai airport