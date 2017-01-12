Amazon’s complaint: 2 delivery boys from supply firm booked

Investigations into the complaints of Amazon.com customers who said they were duped of gold coins worth nearly Rs13 lakh by members of the portal’s supply and logistics firm, have led the police to believe the fraud could be part of a larger racket.

The MIDC police station has named two more people in the FIR — based on a complaint filed by an Amazon employee — after they interrogated two accused, Rahul Pisal, 27, and Vaibhav Sawant, 28. The two who were booked have been identified as Shashank Ghorpade, 35, and Bechulal, 25. They are delivery boys for the supply and logistics firm.

Hanumant Dhavan, sub inspector an investigating officer said, “Ghorpade quit in November last year, after Amazon.com started receiving complaints from customers in Mumbai, Kalyan, Pune in Maharashtra and from New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka”. Bechulal stopped coming to work a week ago, after police started questioning all the employees who delivered the product to Amazon’s warehouse, said Dhavan.

The accused ran the racket in a planned and systematic manner, said police. Each time an order for gold coins was placed online, Pisal would visit the jewellers with whom Amazon.com had tied up. He would then pick up the merchandise. However, instead of heading to Amazon’s warehouse, Pisal would go to his Sakinaka residence and call Sawant, who was an expert in removing gold coins from the parcel and resealing it. Sawant would usually carry out this activity after completing work at the warehouse around 5pm.

“Sawant had removed 21 gold coins from the parcel and sold it to a jeweller in Meghwadi at Jogeshwari. He required money to treat his cancer-afflicted father. We have recovered gold worth Rs4.80 lakh from the jeweller,” said a police official.

“There are chances of recovering more stolen booty once we arrest Ghorpade and Bechulal. Their interrogation is likely to shed light on the other aspects of the scam,” said Dhavan.

