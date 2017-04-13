ANC nabs Govandi loader for peddling mephedrone worth ₹2 lakh

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police crime branch arrested a loader on Tuesday, for peddling 105 grams of mephedrone (MD) — a party drug also known as meow meow — worth Rs2 lakh.

The police seized the drugs and a mobile phone worth Rs10,000 from the accused, Jahangir Shah Aalam Shaikh, 22. Officials said Shaikh is a Govandi resident.

Acting on a tip-off received by ANC chief, deputy commissioner of police Shivdeep Lande, officials of the cell’s Worli unit laid a trap and caught Shaikh at the Ghodapdeo bus stop at Reay Road.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

