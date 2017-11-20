Andheri-Kurla road is being widened, may save Mumbai from monsoon trouble

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) starting widening of Andheri-Kurla road, one of the major roads connecting the western and eastern suburbs, motorists’ commute will get smoother by next monsoon.

BMC officials said the road from Andheri station to Saki Naka will be widened to 90feet from the current 60ft. “The project has been taken up to prevent flooding outside the station as well as to make more space,” said officials from Andheri-East ward.

Thirty-four structures, including stalls and extensions, have been removed from the side of the road. “A 1.5-m wide box drain will be built. Only 10-12 encroachments are to be razed,” said an official of the maintenance department.

A cross in front of Holy Family Church was shifted a few feet behind about a week ago for the work.

While residents are happy with the work, they want the authorities to ensure it is maintained. Yogendra Singh, a resident of Marol, said, “Encroachment and open drains are major issues. The road has not improved after the first metro line came up.”

“Chronic spots on Andheri-Kurla road get flooded every year. Increasing the height of the road near the station might prevent flooding, but other internal roads may get flooded,” said activist Godfrey Pimenta.

Assistant municipal commissioner Devendrakumar Jain said, “The roads department has taken up the concretisation work.”