Anger, humour, questions as rain-hit Mumbai keeps ‘spirit of Mumbai’

Mumbai has had enough of ‘spirit of Mumbai’, the term praised on social media and news headlines every time the city faces a natural disaster and gets back on its feet.

At least 12 people died and dozens were feared trapped when a building collapsed in the densely populated Bhendi Bazaar on Thursday, after days of heavy rain swamped the city. Tuesday’s downpour brought the city to its knees and was reminiscent of the heavy deluge on July 26, 2005 when a cloudburst had brought the megapolis to a complete standstill for two days.

Newspapers pointed out that the authorities made several mistakes in dealing with the flood: from not heeding the weather department’s warning to a safety advisory being issued late.

Mumbai has experienced unusually high rainfall in a few hours in the month of August in three of the last seven years, writes Hindustan Times columnist Smruti Koppikar. Each time the city gets back to its feet and gets over its anger.

“We did not remain angry, we did not demand accountability from those in charge of the city, we did not penalise them in elections,” she writes.

What gets trending is #spiritofmumbai. Social media users say it goes like this -- heavy rains, waterlogging/floods, reports of Mumbaikars helping each other and finally, people hailing the unbreakable ‘spirit of Mumbai’.

While many tweeted about the unflinching ‘never die spirit’ of Mumbai, others more critical of the municipal body’s failings say: “MumbaiSpirit is just becoming an excuse for the civic bodies and everyone else that we’ll bounce back irrespective of anything.”

“#MumbaiFloods have begun, tomorrow we’ll see the #MumbaiSpirit,” predicted a Twitter user Pramod Ananth 12 days before the August 29 rains.

Social media users debate: Is Mumbai tired of its spirit?

While its heartening to see ppl help each other in such times, one must not let the 'spirit of mumbai' cover for the repeated BMC failures.. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 30, 2017

"Well hey, at least there are no potholes now." - Spirit of Mumbai. — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) August 30, 2017

Can't stop ranting on Spirit Of Mumbai. Stop being so stupid... pic.twitter.com/1pEC6buK7K — Chopdasaab (@Chopdasaab) August 31, 2017

It's called Spirit of Mumbai because Incompetence of Government is too long. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 29, 2017

Ah, the most helpless state of being in the sinking city: "Spirit of Mumbai" !!! 😷 #MumbaiRains — Anju Chandel (@AnjuChandel) August 30, 2017

Mumbai's.citizens give their govt. taxes, trust, perks and votes.

In return, they get opportunities to display the Spirit of Mumbai. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 30, 2017

BMC has Budget of 37050 Crore

Still the apathy of The City

Discounting it saying nature's wrath and move on in the name of Mumbai Spirit Eh? — Chandrabhushan Joshi (@MatruBhakt) August 31, 2017

Every year Mumbai spirit comes to the rescue sir. When will it be sir that infrastructure will be sufficient https://t.co/aVlCSOpJVz — Varun Tandon (@Vartandon) August 31, 2017

A taste of bitter truth?

"Spirit of Mumbai"

The lollipop that the rulers of Mumbai give Mumbaikers to remove attention from their own gross mismanagement of Mumbai — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) August 29, 2017

Which is the best pub to taste the spirit of Mumbai? — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) August 30, 2017

