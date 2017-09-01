Angry about delayed trains, commuters block railway tracks at Vasind

Annoyed by the unavailability of local train service since past three days, agitated commuters blocked railway tracks in protest at Vasind station on Friday morning.

The agitation delayed a few long distance trains but it did not have any major impact on suburban services, which are running upto 20 minutes late.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) control room sources, the commuters were angry as outstation trains, which are their only mode of transport, were running late following shutting of suburban train services between Titwala and Kasara after the derailment of Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express on Tuesday morning.

Hence, some of the commuters jumped on the tracks and started ‘rail roko’ agitation around 7.30 am. The GRP personnel removed them from tracks in some time.

The Central Railway administration has restored one track at the mishap site near Vashind station after removing all nine derailed coaches, including the engine. The restored track is being used for the movement of outstation trains on both the directions since Wednesday night.

Commuter activists said that the passengers are agitated as they do not see an end to their troubles. “The Railways has suspended local trains between Titwala-Kasara stations and given stoppages to outstation (mail and express) trains between these stations. Daily commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience due to late running of trains which are crowded as well,” said Prafulla Shevale, a commuter activist from the area.

Significantly, the GRP had cautioned the Railway administration that commuters may resort to agitations.

GRP Commissioner, Niket Kaushik, wrote a letter to both CR and WR general managers on August 30 warning them about the chances of passengers’ outburst over train disruptions in the next couple of days. He has also asked them to maintain the punctuality of trains avoiding major disruptions, in the wake of “tremendous resentment” among the commuters over quality of train service.