Mob pours kerosene on policemen on duty, tries to set them on fire in Thane

An irate mob of 20 people allegedly tried to set members of a police team on fire at Maharashtra’s Ambivli district on Friday.

The team, comprising an assistant police inspector, two sub-inspectors and seven constables, had gone to the village in search of a few people accused of chain snatching.

Senior police inspector GY Gore of the Khadakpada police said the locals poured kerosene on them and tried to burn them alive. The group then fled.

A case was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, however, no arrests have been made yet, said the inspector.