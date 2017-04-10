 Mob pours kerosene on policemen on duty, tries to set them on fire in Thane | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mob pours kerosene on policemen on duty, tries to set them on fire in Thane

mumbai Updated: Apr 10, 2017 13:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Thane mob

Maharashtra policemen on duty. A mob in Ambivli district attacked on Monday a police team that was visiting a village to arrest some chain snatchers. (HT file photo)

An irate mob of 20 people allegedly tried to set members of a police team on fire at Maharashtra’s Ambivli district on Friday.

The team, comprising an assistant police inspector, two sub-inspectors and seven constables, had gone to the village in search of a few people accused of chain snatching.

Senior police inspector GY Gore of the Khadakpada police said the locals poured kerosene on them and tried to burn them alive. The group then fled.

A case was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, however, no arrests have been made yet, said the inspector.

