Anjali Damania camps at Mumbai police station demanding FIR against BJP’s Khadse for ‘obscene remarks’

Social activist Anjali Damania, who accused BJP leader Eknath Khadse of making obscene remarks against her in a speech made at a public function, camped at the Vakola police station on Wednesday night, demanding the authorities file a first information report (FIR) against the politician.

Damania continued with her protests on Friday morning, saying she would not move from the site until the police did their duty and registered a complaint.

The ongoing tussle between Damania and Khadse has its roots in the complaints filed by the former against the BJP leader to various authorities, including anti-corruption bureau and the chief minister over disproportionate assets amassed by the senior politician. Khadse termed the allegations “political conspiracy to malign him”. He claimed the charges against him are fabricated. Currently, a public interest litigation in the matter filed by Damania and others is being heard in the High Court.

Khadse had taken a press conference on Wednesday, refuting the charges of misogyny even as he said he had named no one in the speech. “There are many Khadses and Damanias, where have I directly addressed anyone in that video ? There is no sexual connotation in the remarks made by me. I have never insulted any woman in my public life.’’

The one-hour video of the function held at Buldhana has been submitted by Damania to the police. In the video, Khadse is seen making light of several allegations against him.

This video has now been deleted and pulled out of Youtube.

In the video, before it was deleted (a recorded version has been submitted to the police), the BJP leader, while defending allegations against him said: “They have questioned how my income has increased. I planted mango trees ten years back, first they were small now my mangoes are big and are giving me income. Damania’s mangoes are smaller.”

These remarks, made at a public function on occasion of Khadse’s birthday, led to sniggering and laughter from the audience.

In the press conference on Wednesday, Khadse clarified, “In my speech I had referred to the allegations made against me as to how my income had increased by Rs20 lakh to Rs22 lakh in one year. I said, I had planted mango trees, they came of age and gave me income. I had said my mangoes are now six to seven years old and are now bigger and better.’’

Damania told HT, “Former minister Eknath Khadse publicly used filthy language against me. This is clearly a tactic commonly used to browbReat women activists. But, I intend to keep fighting. We spent the whole night, 17 hours at the Vakola police station but even after giving video evidence Maharashtra police have not filed FIR against him under section 509. We will not leave from here until this action is taken.’’

Khadse had to resign from the state cabinet following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land purchased by his kin – wife and son-in-law – at Bhosari near Pune. An inquiry led by former High Court judge Dinkar Zoting has probed the charges against him and submitted a report. However, the report has so far not been made public.

In Damania’s PIL, the court has asked the government to file a reply as to what action has been taken so far against complaints filed by the activist and others.

Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code has laid down punishment of upto one year or a fine or both against anyone who uses any word, gesture or an act that intentionally outrages modesty of a woman.