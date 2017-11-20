Another bid to put Mumbai’s Wadala-Thane Metro-4 line on track

After scrapping bids earlier this year, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) invited bidders for five packages worth Rs2,700 crore for the Metro-4 line (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali) on Sunday.

Despite a nod from the state in 2016, the line has faced delays in the awarding of contracts. The MMRDA had to scrap the tenders floated earlier this year, as the bids were 25% more than the estimated cost of the project.

A senior official from MMRDA said: “We floated nine packages for Metro-4 and Metro-2B together, resulting in bids that were 25% higher. When we separated the two projects, like in the case of Metro-2B, and floated tenders for a few packages, we received bids that were just 8% higher. We will follow it in every bid.”

The 32.32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro, which is estimated to cost Rs14,549 crore, will connect Wadala in central Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district.

According to MMRDA, the Metro corridor will lead to development around the alignment. The corridor will provide another north-south rail connectivity and reduce the burden on suburban rail network.

Meanwhile, the planning authority has floated tenders for civil construction work of two packages for the Metro 2B corridor (Bandra Kurla Complex-Mandale) on Sunday.

The two packages worth Rs800 crore approximately are for design and construction of 11 elevated stations along the corridor.

Recently, the planning authority opened financial bids for 11 of the 22 stations, with the lowest bidder being Simplex Infrastructure Limited. Officials said the work contract will be awarded to Simplex after an approval from MMRDA’s executive committee.