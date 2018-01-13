The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested seven members of the proscribed outfit Communist Party of India (Maoists) from Mumbai and Kalyan.

The CPI (Maoists) has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Based on a tip-off that a suspected member of the Maoist cadre was arriving at Kalyan station from Andhra Pradesh, a team of ATS officials captured one person in Kalyan and detained him for enquiry.

During the enquiry, he revealed that he and his colleagues were working for the Maoist outfit from Kamrajnagar in Mumbai.

Six others were arrested from Kamrajnagar, Vikhroli (East), Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, and Dombivli (East). The ATS also recovered incriminating documents of the banned outfit from their homes.

The accused told the ATS officials that the seven operated from Maharashtra and Gujarat to propagate their idealogy in the industrial belt. According to the officials, the main accused was also in touch with left-wing extremist cadres from various forest divisions.

They were produced before a court and remanded in custody till January 16.