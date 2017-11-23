Army begins work on FOB at Elphinstone Road station; WR to carry out mega blocks in the night too

The Army has started constructing the temporary foot overbridge (FOB) at Elphinstone Road station on Thursday. To let Army work on schedule, the Western Railway will also resort mega blocks during the night, other than Sundays.

The construction is expected to be done by the end of January 2018. Army officials are currently marking the area, assembling raw materials and cleaning and removing materials from the area for construction on the northern end of the Elphinstone Road station.

The temporary FOB will be constructed on the north-end of the station and will connect to the Parel station on the Central Railway.

The WR will be implement mega blocks in the night too, except Sundays for the construction of the bridge. Four-hour blocks during the night and dedicated Sunday blocks, which the railways take for maintenance works, are expected to help the Army build the bridge on time. “We are waiting for an official letter for the blocks from the Army. The blocks will be implemented during the night and on Sunday,” said a WR official.

Construction of the FOB at Ambivli on CR is yet to begin. The Pune-based wing of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers (IACOE) is coordinating with the railways to build the FOBs. The IACOE provides mobility to forces by constructing bridges, tracks and helipads during the war. They also construct bridges during emergency situations including natural calamities.