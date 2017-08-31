As rain subsides, bodies of doctor, woman swept away in nullahs found: Top 5 Mumbai stories

While 15 people were killed in a building collapse on Thursday, the bodies of a doctor and a woman who were swept away in Mumbai nullahs were found. Meanwhile, the potholes ensured commuters of Sion-Panvel highway had a tough time. Meanwhile, a flight from Kochi had to make an emergency landing at Goa owing to technical snag.

Here’s our top five:

1. 15 killed, 12 injured after collapse of 117-year-old Mumbai building; many feared trapped

At least 15 people were killed and over 30 feared trapped after a 117-year-old five-storey residential building collapsed in the congested Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai on Thursday, days after torrential rain pounded India’s financial capital, officials said.

2. Mumbai doctor’s body found near Worli sea shore 2 days after he went missing

The body of a senior Bombay Hospital doctor, who went missing near Elphinstone Road on Tuesday following heavy rains that lashed Mumbai, was found on Thursday near Worli sea shore, his family friends said.

3. Mumbai flight from Kochi makes emergency landing at Goa

Technical snag forced a flight from Kochi that was headed to Delhi via Mumbai make an emergency landing at Goa on Wednesday night. GoAir G8 345, which takes off at around 7.40pm from Kochi, left after a delay of around 40 minutes and then made an emergency landing at Goa around 9.10pm.

Vehicles stuck on Sion-Panvel highway. (Bachchan Kumar)

4. Mumbai’s Sion-Panvel highway sees massive traffic snarls

The Sion-Panvel highway saw heavy traffic congestion near Vashi toll naka on Thursday morning. Hundreds of office-goers who were traveling to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai were stuck in the traffic jam for a long time.

5. Mumbai woman disappears as husband watches across flooded road, body found 2 days later

Deepali Bansode Jadhav, 29, who worked at a billing counter at one of the retail outlets at Korum Mall, asked her husband Vishal to pick her up . As the two were talking, a truck carrying a Ganpati idol was passing on the road. Within minutes, Deepali disappeared.