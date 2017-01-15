Ask soldiers, farmers about BJP’s transparency: Shiv Sena

Even as seat-sharing talks for the upcoming civic polls are underway, the Shiv Sena on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its comments about transparency in administration saying the soldiers suffering on the border and distressed farmers should be asked about transparency.

In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena said while the rulers are talking about transparency in administration, one solider at the border has shown how this transparency exactly works.

Referring to the video posted by a Border Security Force jawan about the bad quality of food served and which went viral, the Sena said, “He has to eat burnt roti with holes. That is transparency. The yellow water without any trace of dal, though which one can see the bottom of the bowl, should be treated as signs of transparency and clean governance,” the Sena said in the editorial, adding that the government simply termed the jawan as mentally unstable.

The party said, ‘Jai jawaan, jai kisaan’ (hail the soldier, hail the farmer) was a slogan people would proudly chant in the country, but today the condition of soldiers as well as farmers is deplorable. Innumerable soldiers are being martyred on the border every day, and farmers who were already distressed owing to an agrarian crisis now don’t even have money to buy poison to commit suicide because of the government’s demonetisation move, the Sena said.

The editorial added, there have been more incidents of soldiers from across the Centre’s security forces registering their resentment, such as the case of the Central Industrial Security Force personnel in Bihar who opened fire on four of his colleagues because he was upset for not being granted leave for a long time.

“In short, from the government’s point of view, the frustration of any jawaan or police personnel is termed as indiscipline and strict action is taken against them, or they are simply termed as mentally unstable. So, the soldiers are mad, the farmers committing suicides are mad, those speaking out the bitter truth on a topic like demonetisation are traitors, then who exactly in this country is sane?,” the Sena said, saying the government should clarify.

Close on the heels of the elections to ten municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, BJP leaders have been throwing veiled taunts at the Shiv Sena on wanting more transparency in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after the allegations of corruption in road and desilting contracts. While the Shiv Sena-BJP combine currently rule the BMC, the former has an upper hand with a majority of seats.

