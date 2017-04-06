Assault on Maha doctors: Bombay high court asks for CCTV footage to probe attacks

Expressing displeasure over the attacks on doctors at civic and government hospitals, the Bombay high court on Thursday directed the state government to submit CCTV footage of the assaults at Thane Civil Hospital and the government hospital in Dhule.

These assaults had prompted resident doctors to go on a state-wide strike.

The court asked for the CCTV footage and the statements that the police recorded in connection with the assaults to understand why the doctors were attacked. The court said that “something like this does not happen suddenly”.

“We want to see who provoked whom, what was the real reason that prompted people to assault doctors . Even with security guards in place, how do such incidents take place?” the court asked after additional government pleader Milind More informed it that 332 security guards appointed under the newly-created Maharashtra State Security Corporation were posted at government hospitals in Mumbai.

More said that the recruitment was an ongoing process and more guards were recruited and posted at the city hospitals even on Thursday.

“It appears that the hospital management is not serious about the safety of doctors,” the court said after the pleader highlighted the attack at Thane Civil Hospital last week, where 14 people assaulted the on-duty doctors. The other incident took place at Dhule Civil Hospital, where Dr Rohan Mhamunkar was beaten up by a mob. He suffered an orbital fracture, which resulted in a temporary vision loss.

The court also directed the state government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to prepare hospital-wise reports on their requirements, so that they can be addressed. Apart from security aspects, the court directed them to focus on improving the living conditions of resident doctors and the problems faced by them at work.

The high court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by RTI activist Afak Mandviya, who said that repeated strikes by resident doctors leave patients across the state in a jeopardy. He has also sought action against the erring doctors under provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2011.

Earlier, the state government had informed the court that it will post 1,100 armed guards of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation to protect doctors at government and civic hospitals across the state. The first batch of 500 guards was to be deployed by April 1, and the remaining by April 31. But, as of Thursday, only 332 guards had been deployed at the city’s hospitals.

