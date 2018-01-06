Assess papers for Mumbai university online? Now get paid weekly

To encourage more teachers to register for online assessment of papers, the University of Mumbai plans to give them weekly remuneration. On Friday, the university launched a system by which teachers can receive payment online.

“Seeking remuneration for assessments was otherwise taxing for teachers as it involved a lot of paperwork, and then a wait for the payments, which could take months to even a year,” said a teacher.

This is the second semester in a row that all answer booklets are being assessed via the on-screen marking (OSM) system.

Last semester, teachers were asked to submit information on their assessment along with attendance sheets from colleges where they assessed the papers. Now, the university will no longer follow this lengthy process.

“Once registered on the assessment software, each teacher’s work will be recorded online and weekly payments will be made so teachers don’t have to wait for months anymore,” said Arjun Ghatule, acting director, board of examination and evaluation, MU.

Last year, the university doubled the remuneration amount per answer booklet — from Rs8 to Rs16 — for each 100-mark paper.

“What was the use of replacing the pen-paper assessment method with OSM when teachers still had to collect and submit different papers to get what they rightfully deserve? Online payment is the way forward and we are glad the university has finally opted for it,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college.

Earlier this week, the university started pre-registering teachers on the assessment software to speed up the process. Teachers who worked on the software last semester were asked to start work directly, without being registered, via an automated SMS from the university.