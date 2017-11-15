Aurangabad woman who visited Mumbai regularly to rob train commuters of chains, bags held

A 33-year-old woman, who travelled from Aurangabad to Mumbai every alternate day to allegedly steal gold chains and bags of train commuters, was arrested recently.

On September 13, Raigad resident Aarti Hitendra Parmar’s mangalsutra was stolen while she was travelling on a Kalyan-bound local train. The complainant told the Kurla government railway police (GRP) that a woman standing behind her unhooked her mangalsutra and fled.

Constable Minakshi Gohil searched through the CCTV recordings of all stations between Kurla and Kalyan and found the suspect who boarded the train at Kurla. “The woman looked similar to a history-sheeter, but as the recording was not clear, we had doubts,” said inspector Ashok Hodkar, from the crime branch of the GRP.

Last week, a police informer confirmed the suspect was Neeta Nitin Ingle. The GRP then started to lay traps at stations where Ingle has been active for the past six months. On Saturday, the police arrested her while trying to board a local train from Kurla towards Dombivli.

The police said Ingle, who has four children, is a resident of Aurangabad. “Ingle travels from Aurangabad to Mumbai every alternate day and boards the local trains from Kurla or Bandra. She returns home in the night,” said Hodkar.

The GRP officers said that over the past five years, the woman has been booked for snatching chains at Wadala, Kalyan, Borivli, Andheri, Vijaywada, Nashik and Hyderabad.

“We have recovered one mobile phone and gold jewellery worth Rs1.10 lakh from her,” said Hodkar.