B.Ed enrolment sees sharp rise in Maharashtra, after last year’s slide

Enrolment to the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course in the state has bounced back after a sharp decline last year.

According to the state common entrance test (CET) cell, the number of students admitted to the teacher training course across Maharashtra has reached 24,402 - an over 100% increase from last year’s 12,000 enrolments. However, despite the surge, 30% of 34,805 seats available for BEd in the state have been left vacant.

This is the second admission cycle after the government scrapped the entrance test conducted by private teacher training colleges and introduced a single state-conducted common entrance test (CET) for all the teacher training colleges in the state. The move had resulted in a significant dip in the number of students seeking admission in BEd last year, as many students were unaware of the new admission process.

Till the academic year 2015-16, the students were admitted to around 550 unaided colleges on the basis of scores in a Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by Maharashtra Vinaanudanit Adhyapak Mahavidyalaya Sansthachalk Association (MVAMSA) — an umbrella body of unaided teacher training colleges— while the state held a separate CET for admissions to around 50 government-aided colleges. Last year, all the admissions were done through the government CET.

While private colleges have found some relief from the rise in enrolments, they are not satisfied. “The enrolment has risen to some extent, but it could have increased even further. We still have vacancies in our college,” said Ramzan Shaikh, general secretary, MVAMSA.

This year, the entrance test has been scheduled a month earlier than last year, allowing more teaching aspirants to seek admission in B.Ed. The colleges were directed to help students in filling application forms. Afraid that they might end up with vacant seats once again, the colleges also took it upon themselves to publicise the government CET.

HT had earlier reported that CET cell officials had blamed private colleges for the dip in enrolment, accusing them of giving aspirants a false impression that the MVAMSA’s CET will be held eventually. As a result, many students didn’t apply for government CET and were deprived of admission, said the officials.

The private colleges, on the other hand, suggested that the government’s “rigid” admission process is to be blamed for fewer enrolments. “We would conduct our entrance test much later than the government exam, allowing more students to apply. And unlike the government, we would admit students even if they turn up late,” said Shaikh.