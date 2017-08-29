Bakri Eid in Mumbai: Don’t stop vehicles carrying animals, traffic police chief tells officials

As the city gears up to celebrate Bakri Eid, the Mumbai traffic police chief has ordered his department to not intercept vehicles carrying animals for holy sacrifice. The instruction came after complaints that the traffic police were “harassing” transporters on the pretext of checking documents.

Animals are transported from other states in large numbers in the city and are kept at the Deonar abattoir.

With the circular being effective from Saturday, Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic) has directed senior inspectors of the 34 traffic divisions to ensure that no one from the department intercepts vehicles and ask for documents related to animals and vehicles.

“Appropriate action will be taken against those if officials don’ t follow the directive,” said Kumar in the official circular.

However, this may not mean a stress-free transportation of sacrificial animals.

A source in the traffic department said they would follow the order, but at entry points, officials may check for documents.