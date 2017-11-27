Ban on plastic in Maharashtra: Manufacturers’ body calls it impractical

The All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) has opposed the government’s plan to ban plastic bags in the state from March, urging the state to work with them towards plastic waste management instead.

The state government has announced a complete ban on plastic bags, irrespective of thickness, across the state from March next year. It plans to ban the use of plastic water bottles at government offices and starred hotels from 2018, to curb pollution.

AIPMA, the largest body of plastics industry in the country, has called the move “impractical”. “We are of the view that all stakeholders, including the government, should come together and find amicable solution for pollution, which starts right from littering, its collection, segregation and recycling rather than banning plastic completely,” said Hiten Bheda, president, AIPMA.

Claiming that currently in India, about 90% of plastic bottles are recycled and the material is most recycled in the world, he said. The AIPMA is ready to provide all technical support for waste management.

A delegation of AIPMA representatives last week met state environment minister Ramdas Kadam and industries minister Subhash Desai requesting them to reconsider the plan.

Satish Gavai, additional chief secretary of the environment department said, “It is about polluting the environment. There is evidence to show plastic is extremely harmful to the environment. Plastic manufacturers have laid the responsibility of pollution control completely on the government, which is why we decided to ban it.”