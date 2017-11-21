Ban Padmavati, says Maharashtra tourism minister

After a ban in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal has demanded a similar action on Hindi film Padmavati.

Rawal wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating the movie should be banned if it is not in line with history.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is facing opposition from various Rajput organizations over alleged distortion of historical facts.

“If the movie distorts history, it should be banned. If it doesn’t, the objectionable scenes should be deleted before the release,” Rawal said.

Talking to reporters, Rawal said actor Ranveer Singh shouldn’t have played the character of ruler Alauddin Khilji. “He [Ranveer Singh] should have thought about the role he was playing,” Rawal said.

A few days ago, the minister supported the protests started by fringe groups against the movie. Rawal is a BJP MLA from Sindkheda constituency of Dhule district of the state. Another BJP MLA Raj Purohit from Mumbai objected to the release and even participated in the protests.