Bandh effect: Poor student turnout in Mumbai’s schools and colleges

Following the state education department’s declaration on Tuesday evening that educational institutions across Maharashtra would not be shut for the bandh, most schools and colleges in the city were kept open on Wednesday morning, though attendance was poor at less than 50%.

Several schools in Powai, Mulund and Thane chose to remain shut though, as did Jasudben ML School in Khar and Hansraj Morarji School in Andheri. “Our students’ parents were worried about sending children to school today, so we didn’t take any chances. We will make up for this day on a weekend,” said an official from Hansraj Morarji School, who did not wish to be identified.

Parents said they preferred to keep their children home because of the protests. “Police bandobast was very strong everywhere, but I didn’t want to risk sending my daughter to school in such a situation, so we decided to skip school,” said Amrita Mehta, mother of a Class 6 student.

The School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) kept its buses off the roads on Wednesday, though some school buses were seen ferrying children to school in the morning.

Most city colleges saw only 20 to 35% student attendance in the morning, and called off lectures by 9am. “We have postponed our Class 12 preliminary examinations to avoid last-minute problems,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra.