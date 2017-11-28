Bandra fort facelift plan to be finalised soon

The civic body may soon to zero down on a Rs1-crore plan for the beautification of Bandra Fort which includes two civic gardens spread over 26,000 sq m. After mulling over ideas and concepts for the tourist attraction's facelift for a year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it is in the final stages of freezing a plan for the project.

The project involves merging the two gardens for full usage of space, said officials of the H/W ward. More than 75 illegal hutments in the Kadeshwari garden, behind Taj Lands End, have been demolished since October 26. "We have now increased the usable garden space by at least 3,000 sq m. Eligible families will be rehabilitated to an alternate location as per policy," said an official of the garden department, adding that the fort area may have to be closed for public during the beautification work.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, local residents said they wanted in on the planning process. Robin Nath, secretary of Bandra Bandstand Residents' Trust, said, "There has been only talk of a beautification project for a long time. The BMC should also include locals in the planning of the project." As the former caretaker, BBRT said it was in the process of repair work in the garden before BMC reclaimed the open space recently.

Benedict Soaris, a BBRT trustee, said the gardens also need proper access if they are to be beautified. "It would be difficult to close the Fort area for public for a long period of time as it is a famous spot among Mumbai's visitors."

The BMC’s assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade said the plan shall be finalized in a couple of days.