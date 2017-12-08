Bandra residents allege Mumbai civic body has not stopped sewage from flowing into sea

Battling several problems from encroachments to pending maintenance work to open defecation at Bandra’s Bandstand, residents have alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to stop sewage from flowing into the sea at the south end of the promenade for eight years.

They also complained that about puddles of sewage have become a common sight at the promenade.

Robin Nath, trustee and secretary of Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT), said, “Sewage sometimes flows onto the promenade. Of the two storm water outlets at the south end, sewage comes out of one constantly.”

According to assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade, the problem is caused by frequent blockage in the sewer line. “The sewer needs to be widened. The sewage project department has been notified and will visit the site soon,” he said.

However, Benedict Soares, another member of BBRT, said the BMC has measured the pipes several times but nothing has been done to stop the overflow. “The suction truck comes sometimes to remove blockages from the gutter but it only damages the newly laid tiles on the promenade.”

Corporator Asif Zakaria said most of sewage comes down from Mount Mary Hill with pressure. “The permanent solution would be to widen the sewer or extend it toward Chimbai,” added Zakaria.

Residents have been dealing with these issues for years now. The repair work had not been up to the mark, said residents.