‘Bank executive’ cheats 85-year-old of Rs4.99 lakh

Posing as a bank official, an unidentified man cheated an 85-year-old Chembur resident, MVV Swami, of ₹4.99 lakh on Tuesday.

“The caller posed as a bank manager of a private bank where the complainant has his account and sought his banking details,” said Shashikant Mane, senior inspector, Govandi police station.

Police said the fraudsters asked for his 16-digit card number, CVV number and the one-time password.

Swami gave him the information, after which money was transferred from his account. After realising that he had been cheated, a complaint was registered in the Govandi police station. “Efforts are on to retrieve the amount,” said Mane.

The police have registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C of the Information Technology Act for identity theft.

This comes a day after a 70-year-old retired bank official was cheated of ₹40,000 by a fraudster who posed as a bank official and tricked him into giving his debit card details.

According to Meghwadi police, the victim is a resident of Jogeshwari(East) and retired as an official in a nationalised bank. His son, too, works in a private bank.

The senior citizen approached the police on Monday.