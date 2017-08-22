Bank strike delays medical admissions in Maharashtra as students can’t get demand draft made

The strike called by nationalised banks made it difficult for medical aspirants, whose names appeared in the third list, to get demand drafts made on Tuesday, delaying the admission process.

Public sector banks went on strike to press for various demands, including accountability of top executives in view of mounting bad loans in the banking sector.

“We have less than three days for confirmation of admissions. Those students who have already been placed in other colleges need to withdraw their admissions to confirm a seat in the new college. This delay will cost us dear,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent.

What made it worse was the delay in releasing the third list. The directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) released the list on Tuesday morning, a day later than expected, because of incomplete forms filled by new applicants.

“We received 800 new applications for the third round, of which 10 forms were incomplete. On Monday night, we contacted those students for the remaining information and then released the list after 2am,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, director, DMER.

He said the more than 300 applicants got seats in the third round -- 160 from the state quota in government-run and private state medical and dental institutes, and 140 seats from the all-India quota (AIQ) which were handed over to the state government by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

“Shingare had told us that not a single seat was vacant in government and private medical and dental institutes after two rounds. Suddenly, 160 seats are vacant. Many students didn’t re-apply because of misrepresentation of facts by the DMER,” said one of the parents.

Some parents were also angry that officials from state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell refused to respond to their queries on vacant seats in government-run institutes in the state. “We had sent them a list of seats that were left vacant due to withdrawal of admissions in many government institutes, but we didn’t got any response. Many students are upset because of this,” said Mahendra Chaudhari, a parent.

The DMER also released a list of 211 names from NRI quota. “Of the 292 seats in the NRI quota, only 36 students confirmed admissions. We then announced another list after pushing the vacant seats to Indian quota. Another 46 students confirmed their admissions in that round. Now the remaining 210 seats will be once again allotted to students from Maharashtra,” said Dr Shingare.