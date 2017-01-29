BARC scientist returns home 6 days after she went missing

Six days after she went missing, Babita Singh, 30, a scientific officer with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) returned to her Navi Mumbai home early on Saturday.

After writing an e-mail to some of her relatives and senior BARC officials about harassment at her workplace, Singh had left her home in Dwarkanath CHS in Nerul on Monday and gone to Shri Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry.

On Thursday, she called her family and informed them about her whereabouts. Her relatives from Uttar Pradesh then left for Pondicherry and brought her back to the city.

When HT visited her house on Saturday, her fiancé Devendra Singh said, “She reached home early on Saturday and is doing well now. However, she is a little depressed and so she is staying at one of her friends’ place now.”

When asked if they are planning to register any complaint against BARC officials, Singh said, “We have not registered any case.”

Sub-inspector from Nerul police station Sadananda Sonkamble said, “We took her statement on Saturday. She said that she had left home because of the mental torture and harassment that she had faced at work.” He added, “So far they have not registered any FIR against BARC officials with us.”

