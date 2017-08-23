Be alert during Ganpati, Mumbai police tell BMC, MMRDA

Review the area under your jurisdiction and identify spots vulnerable to terror attacks using vehicles, this is the Mumbai police’s diktat to agencies namely the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), MMRDA and others, in the wake of the Barcelona strike.

Europe has witnessed more than 14 terror attacks at its popular hangout spots. The festive season, the police feel, makes the city vulnerable to such strikes.

Their fears are not unfounded. In the past, there have been instances of ISIS inspiring city residents to learn bomb-making techniques to create disturbance. Several ISIS modules have been busted in Malwani, Kalyan and Mumbra. Anti-terror agencies have intercepted ISIS chats, in which they are seen instructing followers to come up with unique methods to attack.

The police feel spots such as roads, malls, park or office area are easy potential targets. Even as the police have heightened patrolling and increase the number of traffic blocks, help from these agencies can help them take it a step further, they feel.