Being overcharged at malls or airport? Just send bill to 9920858158

Paid more than the maximum retail price (MRP) on packaged commodities such as bottled water or cold drinks during your recent visit to malls, multiplex or airport? Just send an image of the product and bill to Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) on 9920858158.

The consumer association has started a three-day campaign to book maximum dual pricing and overcharging cases between December 26 and December 28. The complaints will be referred to the state controller of legal metrology organization (LMO) under the food, civil supplies and consumer protection department.

The state LMO has conducted drives at the airport and Wankhede stadium to book offenders, but very few cases have been filed, said consumer activists. It has also issued letters to the governing bodies of these associations to curb overcharging, but in vain. “Overcharging is rampant in urban areas. We want to collect the complaints and bring the issue to the notice of the controller of LMO. The current drive by the department concerned is on a smaller scale. We want them to take it up on a large scale,” said Shirish Deshpande, chairman, MGP.

Meanwhile, the state LMO booked 385 establishments -- 19 importers, 6 dealers and 286 retailers -- involved in the sale of China-made packaged commodities for violating the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

