BEST conductor stops bus near hospital to save passenger who suffered stroke

The presence of mind of an alert bus conductor saved the life of a man who suffered stroke while travelling on Tuesday.

Nitin Bhosale suffered a stroke while travelling on BEST bus route 215 between Bharat Nagar and Bandra reclamation.

Sensing emergency, conductor Sandesh Dhane stopped the bus at Holy Family hospital and got him admitted. Passengers too stepped forward to help.

Timely medical treatment helped Bhosale, whose condition is now stable, said hospital sources.

“I noticed the passenger was in dire need of medical help. When I tried to communicate with him, he was not in position to speak. I then told the driver about it. We decided to halt the bus at the hospital. We informed his family too,” said Sandesh Dhane.