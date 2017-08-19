BESTBachao: Experts, citizens to discuss revival plan for Mumbai’s buses with authorities

Experts and prominent citizens will on Saturday meet Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officials and committee members to discuss the revival plan of the city’s iconic bus services.

Experts and prominent citizens who are expected to be a part of the meeting include AK Shenoy, Ashok Datar, Sudhir Badami, Rajani Desai, Vidyadhar Date, Trupti Amritwar and Nitin Killawala

The meeting will be chaired by BEST committe chairman Anil Kokil, and explore ways to adapt to suggestions by experts.

According to a source, suggestions such as the Bus Day— dedicating a day every month only for buses — and allowing private players to run AC buses are likely to come up in the meeting.

Anil Kokil, committee Chairperson, BEST, said, “We will do everything to revive and keep BEST buses going. The meeting will widen our perspective about different methods that can help the organisation.”

In a four-part series published from August 1, Hindustan Times sought the attention of policy makers towards the need to revive the city’s second largest mass transport system.

The #BESTBACHAO campaign also highlighted how the undertaking was facing a severe financial crisis. Following the campaign, prominent citizens and transport experts in the city had written an open letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his intervention to save the BEST bus service.