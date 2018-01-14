Beware of fake policemen in Mumbai, two have duped senior citizens of cash and gold

Always ask a policemen to show you his badge or identity card before complying with his orders. Men posing as cops have been duping senior citizens in the city, said police.

In two separate cases, 61-year-old homemaker Mumtaz Anvar Premani and 68-year-old Prabhakar Gundekar were allegedly duped of cash and valuables by fake police at St John Baptist Road in Bandra (West). Police have not managed to nab the accused in either case.

Premani withdrew Rs2 lakh from a Bank of India branch at 11 am on Tuesday, when an unidentified man approached her, saying he was a policeman and could help her count the cash. The accused pocketed Rs68,000 during the counting process and fled. Premani realised she had been duped when she counted the money once again, said senior inspector Pandit Thakare, Bandra police station. She then approached the Bandra police, who filed a case.

The second incident occurred at the same time on Wednesday. An unidentified man posing as a cop approached Gundekar and asked him to remove his gold ornaments so he could frisk him.

“Gundekar removed his gold chain and gold ring, which the accused wrapped in a plastic bag and put in his pocket,” said an officer. The accused left before Gundekar could realise that he had not given him his gold back. “We are examining CCTV camera footage,” said Thakare.