Bhayander college principal held for molesting student

A Bhayander college principal was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly molesting a final-year student inside an elevator in the college during their annual day function.

The student later complained to her parents, who approached the principal, before a mob ransacked his office and handed him over to the police.

After the incident, the college management cancelled the function, which was to continue for another two days.

According to the student’s statement to Navghar police, when she got in the elevator to go downstairs from the second floor of the college building, the accused principal was already in the lift and he later molested her.

After the incident, the woman, a final-year BMS student , complained to her parents and narrated the ordeal. Her parents, accompanied by other locals residents, confronted the principal in his office and the irate mob ransacked his office.

Soon, the Navghar police were called to the college and a case under Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the principal.

The Navghar police produced him before a Thane court on Friday and remanded him in police custody.

Also read

Mumbai’s streets were more unsafe for women in 2016