Bhayander murders: Cops rule out husband’s role

The Navghar police have ruled out the role of Karthik, the estranged husband of the victim, in the twin murders of Dipika Sanghvi and her 8-year-old daughter Hetal in their Bhayander flat on Saturday.

“We have ruled out Karthik’s role in the murder,” said Dr Mahesh Patil,DSP,Thane Rural.

The post mortem report revealed that both the victims were hit on their heads with a blunt object, said Dr Patil.

“While my officers sat on the bed, making the panchnama for Dipika, they caught a stench from the bed cabinet and after lifting the mattress, found Hetal’s body wrapped in a bedsheet,” he said.

The murder took place on January 25, according to the post mortem report and the two bodies were discovered only on Saturday in a rotten form.

“The victim’s neighbours alerted us after getting the foul smell from the flat where Sanghvi stayed. We are going through CCTV footages installed in the building and are trying to zero in on the accused, who was possibly known to the family and we will arrest them shortly .The entry was not forced,” said police.

The victim worked in a Mumbai call centre and was a single mother. She had separated from Karthik and was staying with her daughter for the past one year. Divorce proceedings were to begin shortly in the Thane court,said Dr Patil.

