Bhima-Koregaon violence: Mumbai police to strengthen mohalla committees for harmony

Shaken by Wednesday’s protests against the Bhima-Koregaon violence, the Mumbai police have decided to strengthen mohalla (colony) committees to maintain peace and harmony between communities. Wednesday’s state-wide bandh brought Mumbai to a standstill, resulting in vandalism and blockades.

To avoid knee jerk reactions to such law and order situations, the police are looking at these committees to prevent violent protests, especially in sensitive areas. “We have been conducting meetings with residents,” said a senior officer, who was part of a team to control protesters. “During the agitation, a police inspector’s rapport with leaders from Ramabai Nagar ensured that there was no major flare up. The place was the most sensitive pocket in the city, and we managed to contain the crowd,” said the officer.

Mohalla committees will ensure that there are no false rumours. They will also keep a watch on provocative videos being played or forwarded by residents. The police will conduct meetings with residents of sensitive pockets and put up banners and posters, depicting the fruits of communal harmony.

Meanwhile, the Powai police on Friday arrested three people for allegedly attacking an inspector and spreading violence during the state-wide bandh on Wednesday. The unemployed men, who are from Powai, grew violent during the protest, said an officer. The men along with other wanted accused have been booked for rioting and attempt to murder, among other charges. They have been remanded in police custody till Tuesday.